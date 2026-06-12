US-Canada bridge threatened by Trump delayed over "unresolved issues"

Windsor, Canada – The opening of the new Gordie Howe Bridge, which connects Canada and the US and was criticized by President Donald Trump, has been delayed at the last minute over "unresolved issues."

The opening of the new Gordie Howe Bridge, which connects the US and Canada, was delayed over "unresolved issues." © AFP/Sarah Rice/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who on Tuesday said that the $4.7 billion Gordie Howe Bridge would open on Friday, told reporters on Thursday that the ceremony had been delayed "at the request of the United States."

He said the two governments were going "to work through some issues that have come up," but that it would only be a "question of a few weeks" until the opening can occur. He didn't specify the nature of these "issues."

"There is no great drama here," he said, dismissing speculation that tensions with Trump had played a role in the cancellation.

In February, Trump threatened to fully block the bridge – which connects Ontario with Michigan – insisting that the US had been unfairly treated in its construction and it should be "at least half" US-owned.

According to a fact sheet issued by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the bridge was financed entirely by Canada and will be jointly owned by the governments of Canada and Michigan.

The bridge authority's interim CEO, Chuck Andary, said that "Canada and the United States have agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues."

"As we work towards an opening date, we are taking a collaborative approach," he said in a statement.