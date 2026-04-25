Trump offers tariff relief to Canadian aluminum and steel companies – under one big condition

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration is offering Canadian aluminum and steel companies significant tariff relief if they commit to moving production to the US.

The Trump administration is offering Canadian aluminum and steel companies tariff relief if they move production into the US. © IMAGO/Imagebroker

The US on Thursday published a notice on the Federal Registry officially introducing a formal process by which Canadian companies can seek tariff relief if they prove their intent to move production.

"Car companies are coming from Canada," Trump said on Thursday. "They're coming from Mexico, Germany, Japan."

Trump's trade war with Canada has been in the spotlight this week as both countries gear up, along with Mexico, to renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Part of the administration's policy is to coerce foreign companies, especially from Mexico and Canada, to move their production into the US and stimulate American job growth. As a result, the aluminum and steel sectors have been hit with particularly high levies.

"It's a very aggressive tactic by the United States," international trade lawyer William Pellerin told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

"This really reinforces the approach that we've seen from the United States for a while now, which is simply: We win if you lose."