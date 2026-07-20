Trump speaks with Canada's Carney about wildfire threats at World Cup final

East Rutherford, New Jersey - President Donald Trump said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Cup final on Sunday and requested damages over wildfire smoke that has drifted across the border.

President Donald Trump (l), Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (m), and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (r) speak during the World Cup presentation ceremony. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

Mere hours before the 2026 World Cup final, Trump on Sunday threatened to impose heavy tariffs on Canada over the thick cloud of wildfire smoke which blanketed much of the US last week.

"I told him you got to stop these fires from coming in and poisoning our air," Trump told reporters after arriving back in Washington from the New Jersey final. "Our air has been poisoned. I have a good relationship with Mark Carney, but you know, we got to stop the fires up there."

"If we can help them, we'll help them," Trump said. "But maybe they should pay us some damages or something, or we should do some tariffs."

"I've never remembered this happening. Over the last four or five years you saw it starting to take place."

Dense wildfire smoke billowing down from Canada and northern Minnesota set off unhealthy air quality alerts, authorities urging people in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and even New York to stay inside wherever possible.

On Friday, Trump accused Canada of "willful negligence" and said the "cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying."

Last week, Republican lawmakers attacked Canada in an angry letter to Carney, accusing Ottawa and other Canadian authorities of negligence and not doing enough to stop wildfires from happening year-on-year.

Carney has avoided commenting on Trump's attacks, instead urging the US to assist in the fight against climate change.