Trump wants USMCA trade pact to expire "immediately," says he signed it to get out of NAFTA

Paris, France - President Donald Trump once again stoked doubt about the future of the US- Mexico - Canada Agreement, musing about it "expiring immediately" mere weeks from the renegotiation deadline.

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speak before posing for a photograph during this week's G7 summit in France. © AFP/Dominique Jacovides/POOL

"I would rather not have the agreement, but it, I may sign it, but I would rather – we do better as a country if we don't have an agreement," Trump told reporters on the tarmac at Paris' Orly Airport.

"I'm thinking about maybe we won't be able to make a deal," Trump continued. "I would rather not have the USMCA. The primary reason I wanted it was because there was no way out of NAFTA, which was the worst trade agreement ever made, like ever."

Trump made the comments briefly before boarding his plane to travel back from this week's G7 Summit in Evian. During the trip, he also made a trip to the Palace of Versailles, where he signed a copy of his deal to end the war with Iran.

His renewed threat against the USMCA comes as the three countries approach a deadline on July 1, by which point they must declare whether they intend to extend the agreement beyond its 2036 expiry date.

While Mexico and Canada want to see the agreement renewed, the US has delayed negotiations and consistently downplayed the importance of the agreement, despite the fact that it covers about $2.7 trillion worth of free trade annually across North America.