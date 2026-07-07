US ambassador claims Trump's tariffs helped Canada and says Ottawa didn't pay for massive new bridge

Ottawa, Canada - US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra claimed President Donald Trump's tariff regime has actually helped the country's economy and wildly said Ottawa did not pay for the Gordie Howe Bridge.

US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra used a recent podcast appearance to claim President Donald Trump's tariff policy actually helped Ottawa. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press

In a wide-ranging interview with right-wing Canadian commentator Harrison Faulkner, Hoekstra made a series of claims about the US-Canada relationship, particularly around the damaging impact US tariffs have had on the economy.

Hoekstra said US tariffs have "improved" Canada's economic and geopolitical position because levies on the country are lower than on other nations, giving Ottawa an advantage when trading with Washington.

When pressed on the Gordie Howe Bridge, Hoekstra attempted to school Faulkner on the project's funding.

"Where have the costs been absorbed by the Canadian taxpayer?" Hoekstra asked Faulkner.

The podcast host replied: "Well, the cost of the project was delivered by the Canadian taxpayer."

"Really?" asked Hoekstra, soliciting a one-word response from Faulkner: "Yes."

"You financed the initial construction of the project," Hoekstra said, arguing that Ottawa didn't truly pay for the bridge because its revenue will be used to pay off the costs and debts associated with its construction.

"What we've been dealing with, and a lot of the discussions have been is 'Well, America, you have absolutely no say in the bridge because we paid for it,'" he said. "Well, that doesn't seem fair, it's revenues that are coming out of the cross-river border area."

In June, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the bridge's opening was being delayed due to "unresolved issues" with the US. The decision came months after Trump threatened to fully block its operation.