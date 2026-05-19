Beijing urges US to work with China to promote AI governance

Beijing, China - China and the US "should work together to promote the development and governance of AI," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump (r.) speaks with China’s President Xi Jinping as he leaves after a visit to Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing on May 15, 2026. © EVAN VUCCI / POOL / AFP

Cooperation on artificial intelligence was discussed by US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping at talks in Beijing last week, both sides say, despite their countries' fierce rivalry over the fast-evolving technology.

"The two heads of state held constructive discussions on AI-related issues and agreed to launch an intergovernmental dialogue on artificial intelligence," Guo told a news briefing, confirming previous remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

As major powers in the field, the countries should also work together "to ensure that AI better serves the progress of human civilization and the common well-being of the international community," Guo added.

Analysts said before the summit that fears over autonomous AI weapons, cybersecurity, and the threat of new AI-designed bioweapons were mutual concerns for Xi and Trump.

In 2024, Xi agreed with Trump's predecessor Joe Biden that humans must remain in control of the decision to fire nuclear weapons.

But with China set on narrowing the US' lead in the strategic sector, until now little further cooperation has followed.