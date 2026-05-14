Trump and Xi talk trade, Ukraine, and the future of US-China relations in first meeting of summit

Beijing, China - President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have concluded initial talks in Beijing on Thursday, touching on topics such as trade and the US- China relationship.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping touched on various topics during a more than two-hour meeting. © AFP/Kenny Holston/POOL

"President Xi, I want to thank you very much," Trump said having met with Xi in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. "First of all, that was an honor like few have ever seen before."

"You and I have known each other now for a long time, in fact, the longest relationship of our two countries that any president and president has had," he continued.

Trump went on to praise Xi as a "great leader," stating that "it's an honor to be your friend, and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before."

His comments to Xi came after receiving a warm and lavish welcome in Beijing, complete with red carpets, military displays, and chanting children.

The welcome was followed by a lengthy behind-closed-door meeting which lasted a little over two hours and covered a wide range of subjects, including but not limited to Iran, Ukraine, trade, and the US-China diplomatic relationship.

"I look forward to working together with you to set the course and steer the giant ship of China-US relations, so as to make 2026 a historic, landmark year that opens up a new chapter," Xi told Trump, according to China's state-run news agency Xinhua.

"I have agreed with President Trump on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," he continued.