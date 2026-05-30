China building sprawling launchpads close to nuclear missile silos, new report reveals

Beijing, China – China appears to be building a vast complex of sprawling launchpads, bunkers, and communication nodes near a collection of remote nuclear silos in the country's Xinjiang region.

China appears to be building a sprawling network of launchpads and bunkers near to its long-range nuclear missile silos. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

New satellite imagery acquired by Reuters reveal at least 80 new launchpads and three octagon-shaped installations near nuclear silos in the country's northwest desert, as well as a vast assortment of new facilities.

These structures are believed to serve China's electronic warfare needs and assist in its satellite and command communications.

Upgrades to the massive facility are likely designed to protect its nuclear and military capabilities, and Beijing's ability to respond, in the case of an attack from the US.

Beijing is keen to ensure "second strike capability," its ability to respond after being the victim of a nuclear attack. This is key to China's "no first use" doctrine, a commitment to never be the initial aggressor in a nuclear exchange.

"We can see this infrastructure is being built on a grand scale, covering thousands of square kilometers of desert beyond the silo fields," said Alexander Neill, an adjunct fellow at Hawaii's Pacific Forum.

"We're looking at a very considerable enhancement and diversification of China's strategic nuclear deterrent."