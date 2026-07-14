China detains and charges US seismologist who studied North Korean nuclear tests

Beijing, China - Chinese authorities detained and charged a China -born US seismologist who carried out research, funded by Washington, on methods of detecting North Korean nuclear tests.

Chinese authorities detained a US seismologist who carried out research on how to detect North Korean nuclear tests. © IMAGO/Zoonar

Youlin Chen has been detained in China for nearly two years, facing espionage charges for spying on Beijing while conducting research on North Korea, Reuters reports.

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated Chen as having been "wrongfully detained" by China and made his release a top priority during discussions with Beijing.

Chen was detained in November 2024 at Beijing International Airport while leaving on a trip home to Boston, having visited family in China and delivered lectures at local universities.

Chen's wife, Yufang Rong, said he has experienced harsh detention conditions and been forced to sit for long periods of time without stimulation. She also said he hasn't received appropriate medical care.

"I believe they will convict him no matter what and the trial will be behind closed doors," she told Reuters in an interview.

According to Rong, President Donald Trump raised her husband's detention with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to Beijing in May, but nothing seems to have come from it.

If Chen isn't released, and ends up being convicted by a Chinese court, he could potentially face a prison life sentence or even the death penalty.