China lashed by strong winds and rain after Typhoon Noul makes landfall

Pinghai, China - Typhoon Noul made landfall in China early Sunday morning, state media reported, lashing a stretch of the southern coast and prompting emergency relief in the fiercest storm to hit the country this year.

People walk on a beach with debris from Typhoon Noul which passed close to Hong Kong on July 26, 2026. © PETER PARKS / AFP

Severe weather forecasts for Noul had spurred authorities to evacuate more than 340,000 people and suspend work and rail services, with major flight disruptions continuing throughout Sunday morning.

The center of the typhoon crossed over land at around 3:50 AM near the town of Pinghai, Guangdong Province – about 50 miles northeast of financial hub Hong Kong – state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Maximum sustained winds near the eye of the storm at the time of landfall were 101 miles an hour, the report said.

That made Noul the strongest typhoon to strike the country so far in 2026, CCTV added.

Before gaining intensity on Saturday over the South China Sea, Noul had already left a path of damage, clipping the extreme northern islands of the Philippines.

Three people were killed and one was missing due to the typhoon, the Philippine government's disaster agency said Sunday.

More than 9,300 people had been evacuated and 235 houses had suffered damage, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council added.