China pledges millions in aid to Venezuela for earthquake relief
Beijing, China - China will send 100 million yuan ($14.7 million) in disaster relief aid to Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes killed more than 1,450 people, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Monday.
The Chinese government will provide Venezuela with "emergency free relief supplies... to support earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference.
The supplies will be delivered "as soon as possible," while Beijing also provides Caracas with satellite images of affected areas to assist in rescue efforts, Guo said.
"China stands ready to provide further support for Venezuela as the situation evolves," he said.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday, saying that China would provide disaster relief and reconstruction assistance.
The death toll in the quakes has surpassed 1,450 as a critical 72-hour window for rescuing trapped victims following a natural disaster has now passed.
Eight Chinese nationals have been confirmed dead following the quakes, while one remains missing, Chinese state media reported on Monday.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Kyodo News & MIGUEL MEDINA / POOL / AFP