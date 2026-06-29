Venezuela earthquakes: Critical rescue window closing as death toll nears 1,500

Caracas, Venezuela - Emergency teams with rescue dogs were searching Sunday for any remaining survivors of powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela , where the death toll has surpassed 1,450 and nearly 200 buildings have completely collapsed.

Rescuers of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces of Venezuela walk at the site of a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira State, on June 28, 2026, following twin earthquakes. © JUAN BARRETO / AFP

A man and his teen son were found alive under the rubble Sunday by French and American rescue teams in Caraballeda, a town about 25 miles north of Caracas, AFP journalists saw.

The rescue offered a glimmer of hope in the ongoing tragedy, but tens of thousands of people were still reported missing and the critical 72-hour window for rescuing trapped victims following a natural disaster has now passed.

Millions more people were feared to lack sanitation and other basic needs after one of Latin America's most devastating earthquake disasters.

Rescue teams from the US, Mexico, and elsewhere scrambled to save people as desperate residents dug by hand for relatives trapped in the pancaked layers and rubble of collapsed apartments.

Some 774 buildings were badly damaged in back-to-back quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 that struck on Wednesday evening, including 189 buildings that have totally collapsed, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Sunday.

In one of the worst-hit areas, the coastal city of La Guaira, Hector Aguilera came to search for four family members buried in the rubble.

"We don't have the support to get our family out – we can't do it alone. They are buried there: we know they are dead, but here we are," he said.

"We have no hope left; all I have are memories."