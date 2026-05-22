China restricts more drug precursor exports to US after Trump visit

Beijing, China - China imposed export controls Friday on three precursor chemicals shipped to North America, as Washington and Beijing step up cooperation against drug trafficking following Donald Trump 's visit to Beijing.

China has announced it is imposing export controls on three precursor chemicals shipped to North America. © MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL / AFP

The chemicals will now require licenses from government agencies to be exported to the US, Canada, and Mexico, China's commerce ministry wrote in a statement.

China is the primary origin of precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl, a highly potent opioid underpinning a deadly drug epidemic in the US.

Washington had maintained a 10% tariff on Chinese goods in retaliation for China's alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain.

The new restrictions come a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump sought to stabilize turbulent relations during talks in Beijing.

Combating drug smuggling has emerged as an area of cooperation between the rival superpowers.