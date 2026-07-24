Trump unveils latest wave of tariffs on over 60 trade partners – set to go into effect hours after announcement

Washington DC - The US said Thursday that it would impose new tariffs on 60 trading partners over forced labor concerns, replacing an expiring global duty rolled out by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

The US said Thursday that it would impose new tariffs on 60 trading partners over forced labor concerns, replacing an expiring global duty rolled out by President Donald Trump earlier this year. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The levies, effective Friday, range from 10% to 12.5% and impact major economies like China, India and the European Union.

"The United States has had a forced labor import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it; it's well past time for our trading partners to do the same," said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

He earlier added that targeted economies represent the majority of US trade.

The Trump administration has moved swiftly to rebuild the president's tariff wall after the Supreme Court struck down a host of his duties in February – dealing a blow to his ability to unleash steep levies at will.

After the setback, Trump tapped different authorities to reimpose a 10% tariff on imports. But this only lasts 150 days, expiring Friday.

The volley of new duties, initially proposed in June, will now take its place.

The measures were planned after a months-long investigation and are considered more resistant to legal challenges than earlier moves.

Under Thursday's announcement, economies that have implemented a forced labor import prohibition or committed to do so are hit with the lower 10% rate. They include Canada, the EU, India, and the UK.

China, Japan, South Korea, and dozens of others were deemed to deserve the higher 12.5% tariff.

But the EU, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Switzerland receive some relief, aligning with trade pacts they previously reached with the US.