China state broadcaster says they have secured the rights to 2026 and 2030 World Cups

Beijing, China - China 's state broadcaster CCTV announced Friday it has secured the rights to air the FIFA World Cup this year and in 2030, ending an agonizing wait for fans in the soccer -mad country.

China's state broadcaster CCTV announced Friday it has secured the rights to air the FIFA World Cup this year and in 2030 (stock image.) © Unsplash/Emilio Garcia

With kick-off less than a month away, hundreds of millions of Chinese fans had been left wondering whether they could watch matches before the unusually late deal was finally announced.

The showpiece event, which promises to be the biggest-ever World Cup, is being co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, and begins on June 11 when the Mexicans face South Africa.

"The partnership covers the 2026 World Cup, the 2030 World Cup, the 2027 Women's World Cup and the 2031 Women's World Cup," CCTV said.

The agreement between FIFA and CCTV's parent company, China Media Group (CMG), includes broadcast rights for TV, internet, and mobile, it said.

CCTV did not detail how much the deal was worth.

Chinese media outlet The Paper reported the deal was valued at $60 million, citing people familiar with the matter.