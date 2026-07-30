China threatens to take "countermeasures" against Trump's humanoid robot ban
Beijing, China - Beijing on Thursday threatened to take "countermeasures" against the Trump administration's proposal to ban imports of all Chinese-made humanoid robots.
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday hit back against recent moves by the Trump administration, accusing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of ignoring Beijing's flexibility on introducing product bans.
The FCC's latest move – to ban many foreign-made robotic devices, including humanoids – does not single out China in particular, and will not ban models already approved for sale in the US.
A spokesperson for MOFCOM referred to the move as "a typical act of market distortion and unilateral bullying" and said that it harms other nations while providing very little benefit to the US.
"China urges the US to immediately revoke the measures that added foreign-produced power inverters and advanced robotic equipment to the 'Covered List,' and stop such erroneous actions," the spokesperson said, according to China's state-run Global Times.
"If the US persists in going its own way, China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."
China dismisses US' national security argument
Beijing is particularly concerned that while the FCC said the measures have been taken under a policy of "nondiscrimination," they will have an unequal impact on Chinese-made products.
Washington disagrees, however, with FCC Chair Brendan Carr arguing that foreign-made humanoid robots of all kinds "pose unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States."
"What's key about this is we're acting relatively early so that we don't discover five years or ten years from now that we're too dependent on foreign-produced technology at vulnerable points in our supply chain or our economy," Carr told NBC News.
"The US side is generalizing the concept of national security," the MOFCOM spokesperson said, pushing back on Carr. "And using administrative power to artificially interfere with normal commercial transactions and trade."
Cover photo: IMAGO/Zoonar