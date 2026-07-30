China threatens to take "countermeasures" against Trump's humanoid robot ban

Beijing, China - Beijing on Thursday threatened to take "countermeasures" against the Trump administration's proposal to ban imports of all Chinese -made humanoid robots.

Beijing vowed to take "countermeasures" against President Donald Trump's ban on the import of humanoid robots from China. © IMAGO/Zoonar

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday hit back against recent moves by the Trump administration, accusing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of ignoring Beijing's flexibility on introducing product bans.

The FCC's latest move – to ban many foreign-made robotic devices, including humanoids – does not single out China in particular, and will not ban models already approved for sale in the US.

A spokesperson for MOFCOM referred to the move as "a typical act of market distortion and unilateral bullying" and said that it harms other nations while providing very little benefit to the US.

"China urges the US to immediately revoke the measures that added foreign-produced power inverters and advanced robotic equipment to the 'Covered List,' and stop such erroneous actions," the spokesperson said, according to China's state-run Global Times.

"If the US persists in going its own way, China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."