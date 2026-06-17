China vows "countermeasures" after Taiwan launches website for Chinese citizens to leak intelligence

Beijing, China - China vowed on Wednesday to enact "resolute countermeasures" in response to a recent decision by Taiwan to launch a website on which Chinese citizens can leak intelligence.

China vowed to enact "countermeasures" against Taiwan after the island country launched a website for Chinese citizens to leak intelligence. © IMAGO/Zoonar

The online platform was created by Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) and invites Chinese nationals "who share the same values of democracy" to report on Beijing.

The NSB introduced the platform on Sunday with a one-minute, AI-generated video which showed a Chinese civil servant witnessing colleagues being removed and investigated.

In a statement, the NSB said the video was "reflecting a pervasive atmosphere that everyone is on edge under China's totalitarian regime."

China criticized the website on Wednesday, its Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua saying it "undermined cross-strait relations" and reflects a "persistent confrontational mindset."

"We strongly condemn these actions and will take resolute countermeasures," Chen added. He warned that people who provide intelligence to Taiwan's agencies will be held legally accountable.

"Chinese citizens, political parties, people's organizations, enterprises, public institutions, and other social organizations all bear the responsibility and obligation to safeguard national security," Chen said.