China vows "countermeasures" after Taiwan launches website for Chinese citizens to leak intelligence
Beijing, China - China vowed on Wednesday to enact "resolute countermeasures" in response to a recent decision by Taiwan to launch a website on which Chinese citizens can leak intelligence.
The online platform was created by Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) and invites Chinese nationals "who share the same values of democracy" to report on Beijing.
The NSB introduced the platform on Sunday with a one-minute, AI-generated video which showed a Chinese civil servant witnessing colleagues being removed and investigated.
In a statement, the NSB said the video was "reflecting a pervasive atmosphere that everyone is on edge under China's totalitarian regime."
China criticized the website on Wednesday, its Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua saying it "undermined cross-strait relations" and reflects a "persistent confrontational mindset."
"We strongly condemn these actions and will take resolute countermeasures," Chen added. He warned that people who provide intelligence to Taiwan's agencies will be held legally accountable.
"Chinese citizens, political parties, people's organizations, enterprises, public institutions, and other social organizations all bear the responsibility and obligation to safeguard national security," Chen said.
Taiwan vows not to "give up" on boosting defense spending
Taiwan's NSB said the website had been prompted by an "increasing number" of people who are approaching government agencies "wishing to provide various types of information."
Beijing claims Taiwan as its sovereign territory and regularly intimidates the island nation by deploying fighter jets, warships, and coast guard ships in surrounding waters.
In response to increasing pressure from the US to up Taiwan's defense spending and better prepare itself for conflict with China, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has battled to pass a $40 billion supplementary budget.
On Tuesday, Lai vowed he would "not give up" on boosting defense spending, despite recent legislative defeats which only saw two-thirds of his budget passed through parliament.
Cover photo: IMAGO/Zoonar