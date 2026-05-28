China vows to support Cuba against "power politics and bullying" from the US

New York, New York – China on Wednesday vowed to provide support for Havana and assist in confronting "power politics and bullying" amid the Trump administration's escalating pressure campaign on Cuba.

China has vowed to provide support for Cuba as the US continues to exert pressure on Havana. © AFP/Florence Lo/POOL

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the United Nations in New York and vowed to donate at least 60,000 tons of rice by Sunday.

The delivery is necessary as the US blockade continues to trigger widespread food shortages in Cuba, and President Donald Trump escalates his threat to annex the small Caribbean island.

"China will continue to uphold justice and speak out on Cuba's behalf, support the just cause of the Cuban people, and contribute to the development of Cuba's economy and the improvement of its people's livelihood," Wang told Parrilla, according to a readout of the meeting.

"It is essential to steadfastly respect the sovereignty and independence of all nations, and to oppose all forms of power politics and bullying," Wang said.

Cuba is struggling under immense pressure and a punishing fuel shortage after the US cut off its supply of oil from Venezuela following the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro in January.

Washington tightened the screws last week by indicting former Cuban President Raul Castro over the downing of two civilian US planes in 1996, fueling fears that the US was seeking a pretext to overthrow Havana.

China's foreign ministry urged the US to "stop brandishing… the judicial stick against Cuba and stop threatening force at every turn," in response to the indictment last week.