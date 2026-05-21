China urges US to "stop brandishing judicial stick" against Cuba

Beijing, China - China told the US on Thursday to "stop brandishing the judicial stick" against Cuba, after Washington indicted the Caribbean island's former leader Raul Castro on murder charges.

After the Trump administration's indictment of former Cuban leader Raul Castro (r.), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun (l.) urged the US to stop threatening and punishing the island. © Collage: IMAGO / Kyodo News & YAMIL LAGE / AFP

The US charges against the 94-year-old former president – announced Wednesday – fueled speculation that President Donald Trump will try to topple the socialist government.

"The US side should stop brandishing the sanctions stick and the judicial stick against Cuba and stop threatening force at every turn," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing, when asked about the US charges.

"China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity and opposes external interference," Guo said.

Raul Castro is the younger brother of Fidel Castro, who led Cuba's 1959 revolution.

The charges against him stem from the downing of two civilian planes manned by anti-Castro pilots in 1996, which resulted in four deaths.

Raul Castro was also charged with conspiracy to kill Americans and destruction of aircraft.