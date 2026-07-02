China's top diplomat tells Rubio improving ties "requires action" as he issues Taiwan warning

Beijing, China - China 's top diplomat Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that improving ties between both countries "requires action," and issued a warning about Taiwan, Beijing's state media said Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (r.) arrive for a bilateral meeting on February 13, 2026, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. © ALEX BRANDON / POOL / AFP

China and the US have clashed in recent months over trade, tariffs, and geopolitical issues including Taiwan, which Beijing claims.

President Donald Trump met with counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing in May, seeking to stabilize ties, but the two countries have continued to spar over issues such as US tariffs and sanctions on China's top tech companies.

"Building a constructive relationship of strategic stability is not just a slogan; it requires action, moving towards each other and persistent efforts," Wang told Rubio in a phone call on Tuesday, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

In June, China imposed export controls on 10 US companies involved in defense and rare earth mining in response to Washington's blacklisting of Chinese tech giants for allegedly aiding the Chinese military.

Wang told Rubio that "both sides should... narrow the list of problems and manage various risks and hidden dangers."

The issue of Taiwan, he added, has "far-reaching implications."

"We hope the US will treat Taiwan-related matters with utmost caution," Wang said during the call.