China's top diplomat urges US to reach compromise with Iran: "The dark clouds of war keep gathering"

Beijing, China – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that the US and Israel can reach a compromise with Iran and reiterated calls for the current truce to be respected.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that the US and Israel can reach a compromise with Iran to end the war. © AFP/Iori Sagisawa/POOL

Wang emphasized the need for all parties to respect the ongoing ceasefire and said both sides should be prepared to make concessions to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

His comments came during an open debate session of the UN Security Council as Iran accused the US and Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement and warned it may choose retaliate.

US forces had attacked missile sites in southern Iran as well as boats trying to lay mines in the strait. The bombing campaign threatened to jeopardize a potential deal to end the war.

China has been making efforts to resolve the conflict and has maintained communication and coordination with the main parties involved, Wang said on Tuesday.

"We hope that the parties concerned can stay committed to pursuing a ceasefire and continue to meet each other halfway, so that peace can return to the Middle East as early as possible," Wang said.

"We support the active mediation by Pakistan and other countries, and support efforts made by the United States and Iran, respectively," he said in comments cited and translated by China's state-run news agency Xinhua.

He added that he hoped involved parties will "continue to meet each other halfway," and said major countries such as the US should lead by example and follow international law.