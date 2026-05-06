Rubio warns China against "destabilizing" Taiwan ahead of Trump's trip to Beijing

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday warned China against taking any "destabilizing" actions on Taiwan ahead of a trip to Beijing by President Donald Trump next week.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned China against taking any "destabilizing" actions on Taiwan ahead of President Donald Trump's visit. © AFP/Kent Nishimura

Addressing reporters at the White House, Rubio said he was sure that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would discuss Taiwan when they meet next week for a summit in Beijing.

"I think both countries understand that it is in neither one of our interests to see anything [destabilizing] happen in that part of the world," Rubio said.

"We don't need any destabilizing events to occur with regards to Taiwan or anywhere in the Indo-Pacific, and I think that's to the mutual benefit of both the United States and the Chinese," he continued.

The summit in Beijing will be the first visit to China that Trump has made since the start of his second term last year. It was delayed by a month after the US and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran in late February.

China has for decades claimed that Taiwan is its sovereign territory, despite the island's longstanding independence, and has ramped up its military presence around Taiwan with large-scale military exercises and drills.

The US has an ambiguous policy on whether it would defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion by China, and its military is increasingly stretched as it pulls resources from Asia to support its war in the Middle East.

Rubio, who has never visited China, was an outspoken critic of Beijing's human rights record as a senator, championing legislation that brought sanctions over Beijing's alleged use of forced labor from the Uyghur minority.

Asked if Trump would discuss human rights at the summit, Rubio said: "I think we've proven in some cases it's most effective to raise them in the appropriate setting. But we always raise those issues."