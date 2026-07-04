Taiwan coast guard says tracking Chinese ships off its east coast

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan's coastguard on Saturday said it had deployed two vessels to track Chinese ships off the self-governing island's east coast, where it says China is conducting "law enforcement patrols."

Taiwan's deployed its coastguard to respond to Chinese ships patrolling off the island's east coast. © AFP/Taiwan Coast Guard/Handout

Chinese state media previously said its operations were in response to talks between Japan and the Philippines to draw a boundary in those waters. China has called the talks "illegal" and claimed exclusive control over.

In response, Taiwan branded the Chinese operation as "provocative" and "expansionism in disguise."

China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesman Jiang Lue on Saturday said a task force group led by the CCG's Xiushan ship formation had replaced another such group "to continue law enforcement patrols" east of Taiwan.

Taiwan's coastguard announced it had deployed two vessels to "sail alongside and monitor" two ships, including the Xiushan, which were about 54 nautical miles off its coast.

"Taiwan possesses sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Exclusive Economic Zone east of Taiwan, whereas China has absolutely no sovereign rights over any waters surrounding Taiwan," Taiwan's coastguard said in a statement.

"China's attempts to harass through maritime navigation cannot alter this indisputable fact."

China has ramped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years and carried out multiple large-scale exercises, including live-fire drills. Beijing has also sanctioned US entities that provide arms and munitions to Taipei.