Taiwan president hopes for $14 billion US arms sale "as soon as possible"

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said Thursday he hoped the US would approve a $14 billion arms sale "as soon as possible" and reiterated that the island nation "rejects unification" with China .

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said he hopes the US will approve a $14 billion arms sale "as soon as possible." © AFP/I-Hwa Cheng

Taiwan relies heavily on US support to deter any potential Chinese attack, but over recent months, Washington has increasingly put pressure on the island nation to invest at least $40 billion in new defense spending.

Under pressure from the more China-friendly Kuomintang Party, which holds a majority in Taiwan's parliament, Lai's government was only able to push through two thirds of the renewed defense budget.

A potential arms sale to Taiwan, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said was still "under review," would further complicate ties between Washington and Beijing.

It was in this context that Lai said on Thursday he still had "high hopes" for an arms deal, adding: "We hope that the arms purchases can be approved as soon as possible."

"Taiwan's efforts to safeguard its national security, uphold its democratic and free way of life, and reject unification and the rule of the Chinese Communist Party should not be seen as a provocation against China or a troublemaker in the region," he told reporters in Taipei.