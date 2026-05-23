Taiwan says China deployed over 100 vessels in regional waters: "Threatening regional peace & stability!"

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan security officials said Saturday that China has deployed more than 100 navy, coast guard, and other vessels in regional waters stretching from the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea and Western Pacific.

Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP In this photo taken on October 28, 2025, a monitor on the Taiwan Coast Guard ship PP-10081 displays the maritime conditions around Kinmen. © I-HWA CHENG / AFP

The deployment began before US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing and increased to more than 100 after the summit ended, a security official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Trump has caused jitters in Taipei after suggesting US arms sales to Taiwan could be used as a bargaining chip with China, which claims the island is part of its territory and has threatened to seize it by force.

Taiwan relies heavily on US support to deter any potential Chinese attack.

In a post on X, Taiwan National Security Council chief Joseph Wu shared a map dated May 23 showing "China's Maritime Deployment," with Chinese navy and coast guard ships dotted from the Yellow Sea off the Korean Peninsula down to the South China Sea and in the Western Pacific.

"In this part of the world, #China is the one & only PROBLEM wrecking the #StatusQuo & threatening regional peace & stability," Wu said in the post.

Marine survey and research ships are also among the more than 100 vessels, the security official told AFP.