US and Chinese military officials hold "candid and constructive" talks in Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii – Military officials from the US and China met for working group talks on maritime military safety in Hawaii last week, sharing "candid and constructive exchanges."

Military officials from the US and China met for working group talks on maritime safety in Hawaii last week. © AFP/US Navy/Getty Images

Both sides confirmed the talks took place over Thursday and Friday last week, focusing primarily on maritime safety concerns, logistics, and "constructive strategic stability."

It was the first military-to-military communication between the US and China since President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month.

"The two sides had candid and constructive exchanges on the current China-US air and maritime safety and security situation," China's Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

The ministry described both sides as "guided by the important consensus on building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability and on the basis of equality and respect."

Representatives from Washington and Beijing spent the meeting evaluating "the Rules of Behavior for Safety of Air and Maritime Encounters" and discussed how to improve safety.

"The two sides agreed that effective communication and exchanges between the two militaries can help frontline troops perform tasks in a more professional manner, deepen mutual understanding, and avoid misperception and miscalculation."