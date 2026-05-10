US sanctions Chinese companies for assisting Iran mere days before Trump's visit to Beijing

Washington DC - The US State Department sanctioned three Chinese companies over their alleged dealings with Iran, upping the trade war mere days before President Donald Trump heads to Beijing.

The US State Department sanctioned three Chinese companies only days before President Donald Trump is due to visit Beijing. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Trump administration accused Meentropy Technology, The Earth Eye, and Chang Guang Satellite Technology of assisting Iran in its resistance against and response to the bombing of its cities by the US and Israel.

Trump's war of aggression against Iran has claimed thousands of civilian lives and left swaths of Iranian cities in ruins, with no clear goal or endpoint.

According to a fact sheet released by the State Department, the companies are being sanctioned specifically for "providing satellite imagery that enables Iran’s military strikes against US forces in the Middle East."

"The supply of satellite imagery of US facilities in the Middle East to Iran threatens American and partner personnel," the statement continued. "The United States will continue to take action to hold China-based entities accountable for their support to Iran."

In addition, the Department of State last week sanctioned Iraqi Deputy Minister of Oil Ali Maarij al-Bahadly, who they claimed "abused his government position to divert Iraqi oil in support of the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies."

"As part of a scheme to evade sanctions, Iranian oil was fraudulently mixed with Iraqi oil and sold for Iran’s benefit," the US alleged.



The sanctions come less than a week before Trump is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for a long-anticipated summit.