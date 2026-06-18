Cuba approves economic reforms to boost private sector and investment

Havana, Cuba - The Cuban Communist Party on Wednesday approved a package of reforms aimed at opening up more sectors to private investment as the island, under pressure from Washington, undergoes a major economic crisis.

The Cuban flag flutters along the Malecon in Havana, with the Capitol seen in the background, on June 17, 2026. © PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP

State television reported "the party's Central Committee approves the new proposals for economic and social transformations," which include attracting more capital from Cubans abroad and reducing the size of the state, after an extraordinary plenary session wherein around 20 reform proposals were discussed.

Earlier, the government-led reforms won the backing of influential former president Raul Castro.

The Cuban government's series of reforms are fast-track measures for desperate times, as the country grapples with widespread shortages of basic needs.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel presented the measures as the most substantial in years.

Castro backed the proposals in a letter shown to the plenary as being "the most beneficial to the revolution at this time."

The nonagenarian Castro, who was recently indicted by the US over the downing of two civilian planes three decades ago, led the country for 15 years after succeeding his brother Fidel in 2006.

It is unclear whether the reforms would satisfy US President Donald Trump, who is pushing for a change in Cuba's economic model and has repeatedly threatened to "take" the island.