Cuba questions "seriousness" of US approach to talks

Havana, Cuba - Cuba on Thursday criticized the US for lacking conviction in talks aimed at easing tensions between the quarreling neighbors.

Cuba questioned the "seriousness" of the US in its approach to talks. © ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

Havana-Washington relations, on life support following the imposition of a US energy blockade on the island in January, worsened with the unsealing of criminal charges against former Cuban president Raúl Castro by a Florida court last week.

There are fears that the indictment, which relates to an incident dating back to 1996, could serve as a pretext for a US toppling of the Cuban government, as President Donald Trump has openly mused about seizing the island.

Both sides say they are maintaining diplomatic contact despite the fraught context.

"We hope that the path of dialogue will prevail at this time, when the aggressive actions that the US government is taking against Cuba cast doubt on the seriousness and responsibility with which it is approaching this process," Cuba's deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal told a parliamentary hearing.

The government was pursuing dialogue, but "not so that the US can try to control Cuba's destiny through pressure, coercion and the threat of military aggression," Vidal added.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez appealed to the international community for urgent assistance to prevent a disaster on the island during a speech before the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week said Washington's preference was "always a diplomatic solution" but warned that Trump had other options at his disposal.