CIA director visits Cuba amid blockade as US looks to indict Raul Castro

Havana, Cuba - The head of the CIA visited Cuba on Thursday as the island reels from US pressure, declaring that it is out of oil.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe (l.) attends a meeting with Cuban officials at a location given as Havana in an image released May 14, 2026. © CIA via X/Handout via REUTERS

The Central Intelligence Agency, at the heart of the decades-long struggle between the US and Cuba, confirmed a Cuban government statement about Director John Ratcliffe's visit.

Photos posted by the agency on X showed Ratcliffe alongside several people with blurred-out faces meeting with Ramon Romero Curbelo, chief of the intelligence of the Cuban Interior ministry, and other Cuban officials.

The visit comes during a deepening crisis in US-Cuba relations, with the island enduring constant power outages prompted by President Donald Trump's fuel blockade.

Only one tanker from Russia – a historic ally of the Cuban authorities – has got through.

And that oil has now "run out," Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy told state television. "The impact of the blockade is indeed causing us significant harm...because we are still not receiving fuel."

Trump has repeatedly signaled that he wants to topple the socialist government in Cuba.

According to a report on CBS News, citing unidentified US officials, the Trump administration is also seeking to indict Raul Castro, the 94-year-old brother of the late Cuban communist leader Fidel Castro.

But Cuba framed the Ratcliffe visit as a chance to calm tensions.

The meeting with Ratcliffe took place "in a context marked by the complexity of bilateral relations, with the aim of contributing to the political dialogue between both nations," a government statement read.

The exchanges "made it possible to demonstrate categorically that Cuba does not constitute a threat to US national security, nor are there any legitimate reasons to include it on the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism," the Cuban statement added.

Cuba "has never supported any hostile activity against the United States, nor will it permit actions against any other nation to be carried out from Cuba," it emphasized, referring to allegations of a Chinese presence.