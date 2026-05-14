Cuba urges US to show "true willingness" and lift blockade following aid offer

Havana, Cuba - The US should lift its blockade on Cuba rather than offer aid to the struggling island, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Thursday, as the country endures worsening power cuts.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on the US to lift its oil blockade after Washington offered $100 million in aid to be distributed by the Catholic Church. © ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

Cuba's energy crisis has deepened since January when the US imposed an oil blockade on the communist-run island of 9.6 million people.

Only one Russian oil tanker has made it through since then, and power cuts and supply shortages have become the norm, with Cuban officials saying that the country's oil reserves have run out.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has renewed an offer of $100 million in aid on the condition that the assistance be distributed by the Catholic Church, bypassing the government.

In a post on X, Diaz-Canel urged the US to instead lift its blockade.

"The damage could be eased in a much simpler and faster way by lifting or relaxing the blockade, since it is known that the humanitarian situation is coldly calculated and induced," he said.

But, if Washington showed "true willingness" to provide aid, he added, "it will encounter no obstacles or ingratitude from Cuba."

US President Donald Trump – who, since the start of the year, has deposed Venezuela's leftist leader but seen less success in a war on Iran – has mused that Cuba could be next and that the US could take over the island.