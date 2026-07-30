Cuba opens pharmacies and gas stations to private firms amid devastating US blockade

Havana, Cuba - Cuba moved to open crisis-ravaged parts of the state-run economy to private firms Wednesday, as the communist government struggles to ease acute shortages resulting from a US energy blockade.

Solar panels and Cuban flags are pictured on the facade of a multi-family building in Viñales, Cuba, on July 26, 2026. © YAMIL LAGE / AFP

A lengthy decree lifted restrictions on a swath of sectors including gas distribution, electricity generation, trash collection, and the manufacture and sale of medicines.

A US fuel embargo has upended daily life in Cuba, deepening rolling blackouts, water cuts, and acute shortages of food and medicine.

The latest reforms seemed designed to target the most affected parts of daily life, and to provide a release valve for growing political pressure.

With piles of rubbish lining the streets of Havana, private firms will be able to operate waste collection and recycling services.

And with few buses or cars on the road due to fuel shortages, private firms will also be able to sell gas as well as import and construct vehicles.

"Maybe it will be a good thing because, after all, right now there's nothing," said Ana Diago (66), who retired and then returned to work at a port company.

"This is a critical moment and we have to find some solutions. The reality is that people are without medicines, without food and without many other things, and life has to go on."