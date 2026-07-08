Denmark counters Trump's Greenland threats at NATO summit: "Not for sale"

Ankara, Turkey - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday held firm against a renewed suggestion by President Donald Trump that Greenland "should be controlled by the United States."

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media at the NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026. © REUTERS

Asked by reporters to comment on Trump's latest remarks when arriving for consultations at the NATO summit in Ankara, Frederiksen stressed that the island administered by the Kingdom of Denmark was "not for sale."

"We hope that all, including all allies, will respect the Greenlandic people's right for self-determination. And we are a sovereign state, and we need everybody to respect our territorial integrity and our sovereignty," she added.

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated that Greenland "should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark," stressing that the vast and strategically important Arctic territory was surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships.

Earlier this year, Trump openly threatened to take over Greenland, not only alienating NATO ally Denmark but also raising doubts about the cohesion of the world's largest military alliance. His justification was that the territory belonging to Denmark would otherwise not be safe from Russia and China and was therefore a problem for US security interests.

Trump later withdrew the threat to use military means if necessary and dropped the announcement of punitive tariffs against European countries if they did not agree to sell the island to the US. However, he stuck to his claims to the island.

The governments of Denmark and Greenland have consistently rejected US annexation.

Noting that Denmark had previously countered his bid to acquire Greenland despite "all the money we spent to help them with Russia," Trump again floated the possibility at the NATO summit of withdrawing all US troops stationed in Europe.