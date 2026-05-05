EU is "prepared for every scenario" after Trump threatens to hike car tariffs

Yerevan, Armenia - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday the bloc is "prepared for every scenario" after President Donald Trump threatened to hike levies on European cars.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives to attend the 8th European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Armenia, on May 4, 2026. © LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

Trump vowed Friday to raise tariffs on EU cars and trucks from 15% to 25%, accusing the bloc of reneging on a trade accord struck last year – a charge von der Leyen rejected.

"A deal is a deal, and we have a deal," the European Commission president told reporters in Yerevan, adding: "We are both implementing this deal while respecting the different democratic procedures we have on both sides."

The European Parliament has given conditional approval to the EU-US trade pact, but under the bloc's procedures, a final version still needs to be negotiated with member states.

"On the European Union side, we are now in the final stages of implementing the remaining tariff commitments," said von der Leyen, whose commission leads trade policy for the 27-nation EU.

"At the same time, the US has the commitment – for example, where alignment with the agreed ceiling is still outstanding," von der Leyen said.

"So we want from this work mutual gain, cooperation, and reliability – and we are prepared for every scenario," she said.