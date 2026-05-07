EU negotiators fall short of ratifying US trade deal amid Trump tariff threat

Brussels, Belgium - European lawmakers and governments fell short of agreement Wednesday on a trade deal between the European Union and the US, as President Donald Trump threatens to hike tariffs on EU cars.

President Donald Trump is pictured in the East Room of the White House in Washington DC on May 6, 2026. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

The 27-member bloc and the US struck a deal last July setting tariffs on most EU goods at 15%, but a final version of the pact still needs to be agreed by member states – prompting frustration in Washington.

Trump vowed last week to raise duties on EU cars and trucks to 25%, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with the deal.

Cyprus, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, reported "progress on a number of elements" and said it wanted to maintain "positive momentum" at a new round of talks with MEPs scheduled for May 19.

"We are fully committed to continue our constructive engagement with the European Parliament with the aim of concluding the legislative work the soonest," said Michael Damianos, Cyprus' minister of energy, commerce and industry.

European Parliament's chief negotiator Bernd Lange said there was "good progress" in the talks but "there is still some way to go."

In late March, EU lawmakers gave their green light to the bloc's tariff deal with Trump, but they also sought additional safeguards.

Despite conditional approval by the European Parliament, the deal must be negotiated with EU states before it can be implemented by the bloc.

Trump wrote last week on Truth Social, "Based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States... to 25%."