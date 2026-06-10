CBP reveals expected completion date of Trump's border wall with Mexico

Washington DC - The US expects to complete President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico by the end of 2027, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said Tuesday.

A child plays in front of a section of the US-Mexico border wall, which is expected to be completed by late 2027. © AFP/Hérika Martínez

"The primary border wall will be done by the end of 2027," Scott said during an address to the Center for Immigration Studies, confirming the wall will cover the entire distance from San Diego to the Gulf of Mexico.

"There's a couple of gaps," Scott said. "The only places we're not building a border wall is places where we've made a conscious decision that we don't need it."

"Big Bend National Park, for example – super remote area, some very, very high cliffs."

The wall will be supplemented by electronic surveillance and other devices, which would be installed by "about July, maybe at the latest August 2028," Scott said.

The long stretch of the Rio Grande along the border of Texas, which runs more than 1,200 miles between the two countries, will have its own physical barriers.

"We'll have the entire system to include a secondary barrier in places we need it," Scott said, explaining that in addition to the physical barrier, immigration authorities will operate drones and other workarounds where necessary.

Scott also noted that Mexico is "more cooperative" than ever before, a comment that contrasts with recent tensions between Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration and Washington.

"We are sharing information in a way that we’ve never really shared before and actually getting results," he said, explaining that CBP agents are working directly with their Mexican counterparts.