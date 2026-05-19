Sheinbaum speaks out as Mexican governor's accounts are frozen and other officials surrender to US

Mexico City, Mexico - President Claudia Sheinbaum is under pressure after Mexico froze the accounts of Sinaloa's governor and two ex-officials surrendered to the US over their alleged cartel links.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is facing pressure over the alleged involvement of multiple high-level officials with organized crime. © IMAGO/Eyepix Group

Mexican authorities froze the accounts of Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya weeks after the Department of Justice in April indicted him on allegations of working with the cartel to transport huge quantities of narcotics into the US.



Sheinbaum told reporters that Rocha Moya's accounts were "preventatively" frozen due to the US arrest warrant.

The DOJ's accusations against Rocha Moya have come as a blow to Sheinbaum's government, which has been under increasing pressure from the Trump administration to do more to tackle organized crime.

Rocha Moya is a member of Sheinbaum's leftist Morena Party and was a key ally of her government. His current whereabouts are unknown, and he has publicly rejected all allegations against him.

Sheinbaum has demanded to see "irrefutable" evidence against Rocha Moya before she will allow his extradition. She insisted on Monday that her government had "absolutely nothing to hide" and had no dealings with criminals.

The Sinaloa governor has resigned from his position over the indictment. His state's former security minister, Gerardo Mérida Sánchez, and its former finance minister, Enrique Díaz Vega, have both surrendered to US authorities.

"We're not going to cover for anyone under any circumstances," Sheinbaum told reporters during her daily press briefing on Monday. "Why is [the US] so interested in Mexico?"