Mexican officials say deadly shooting at pyramid site was "planned" attack

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican security officials said Tuesday that a recent shooting at the world-famous Teotihuacan pyramids that left one person dead and 13 others wounded "wasn't spontaneous."

The shooting at Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids left one woman dead and at least 13 people injured. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

As authorities grappled with the security breach that occurred just weeks before Mexico hosts several World Cup soccer games beginning in June, President Claudia Sheinbaum called for tighter gun controls at tourist areas.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Mexico City resident Julio Cesar Jasso Ramirez, "made preliminary visits on multiple occasions to the archaeological site, stayed in hotels near the site ahead of time, and from there planned his violent acts," Mexico State Prosecutor Jose Luis Cervantes Martinez told reporters.

The Mexican attacker shot dead a Canadian and then died by suicide on the pyramid – less than an hour's drive from Mexico City – after military operatives approached and began to engage him.

At least 13 people were injured as they fled the chaos, including some who suffered gunshot wounds.

Following the shooting, Sheinbaum on Tuesday urged that gun controls be tightened at tourist sites.