Mexico captures US-wanted nephew of infamous drug lord "El Chapo"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican security forces captured the US-wanted nephew of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in the border state of Sonora, authorities said Tuesday.

Mexican security forces have captured the nephew of the infamous drug lord known as "El Chapo." © ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

Omar Garcia Harfuch, secretary of security, said on X that the suspect is the "nephew of 'El Chapo,'" the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel now serving a life sentence in US prison.

He said the nephew is also wanted by the US.

Though authorities identified the suspect only as Isai "N," Mexican media identified the suspect as Isai Martinez Zepeda.

The press contact for the secretary of security told AFP they didn't have further details on Mexican media reports that the suspect was captured in 2008 in possession of high-caliber weapons. It was not immediately clear when he had gotten out of captivity.

El Chapo was extradited in 2017 after escaping twice from Mexican prisons. He is imprisoned at a maximum security facility in Colorado on multiple charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering.