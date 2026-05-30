Mexico restricts travelers from Central Africa over Ebola fears ahead of World Cup

Mexico City, Mexico - Three Mexican airlines announced restrictions Friday for travelers from Central African countries due to the region's deadly Ebola outbreak, as Mexico prepares to welcome fans and athletes for the World Cup in less than two weeks.

Health workers wearing protective equipment gather to disinfect the isolation area for Ebola patients at the General Referral Hospital of Mongbwalu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 23, 2026. © SEROS MUYISA / AFP

"Entry into Mexico by air is restricted for travelers who have stayed in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or South Sudan within the last 21 days," Aeromexico, the country's largest airline, said on social media.

Low-cost carriers Viva and Volaris, which operate several international routes, announced similar restrictions, which are in effect for 60 days.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, currently battling an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, has qualified for the World Cup and is scheduled to play its first-round matches in the US and Mexico.

Along with Canada, the three North American countries are co-hosting the World Cup, with the June 11 opening match in Mexico City between Mexico and South Africa.

The Congolese team has been training in Belgium and plans to be based in Houston, Texas, during the tournament.

The World Health Organization has recorded 17 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths in the DRC since May 15, out of 125 confirmed cases and over 900 suspected cases.