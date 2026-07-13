Mexico's Sheinbaum seeks criminal charges over US immigration deaths

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico said Monday it does not seek conflict with the US but must stand up for its citizens as it sought criminal charges over the killing of several Mexicans by US immigration authorities.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has filed legal complaints over the deaths of Mexican citizens at the hands of ICE. © Yuri CORTEZ / AFP

At least 17 Mexican citizens have died while held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement or during federal raids since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.

Having already announced plans to press for criminal charges over the deaths, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government was filing complaints with US federal and local courts on Monday.

"This is not about creating conflict, far from it," she told a daily press conference.

"But neither can we, as a government and as Mexican men and women, say, 'Let's not say anything so there won't be any problem with our relationship with President Trump's government,'" she added.

"We have a relationship in terms of trade, we have a relationship on security, but we must raise our voices when there are human rights violations against our fellow citizens."

The Mexican government has sent letters of protest to the US, which have so far "not produced results," according to Sheinbaum.

The most recent killing took place last Tuesday, when 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado was shot dead by an ICE agent while in his work truck in Houston.

Washington said that the agent fired in self-defense, but witnesses have disputed the official account of events.

The US is Mexico's main trading partner, and the two countries are parties to a free trade agreement, with 80% of Mexican exports going to its northern neighbor.