New bipartisan US-Mexico caucus launches amid crippled diplomatic relationship

Washington, DC - A bipartisan group of lawmakers launched a new US- Mexico caucus on Thursday, aimed at improving relations between the two countries despite the damage inflicted by the Trump administration.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers launched a new US-Mexico caucus which aims to improve the relationship between both countries. © IMAGO/Zoonar

Representative Joaquin, a Texas Democrat and the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, on Thursday joined with Indiana GOP Representative Rudy Yakym to launch the new caucus.

The cross-party duo will serve as co-chairs for the new US-Mexico Caucus, which has been backed by the American Mexican Leadership Council and will seek to ease rising tensions between Washington and Mexico City.

"I am thrilled to announce the official launch of the US-Mexico Caucus to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Mexico," Castro said in a statement announcing the historic move.

"Our shared border, history, and interests – particularly in trade, migration, and security – make the creation of this caucus relevant now more than ever."

Yakym said that the US-Mexico relationship is "important for our shared economic security and national security," and touted a strong cross-border security relationship as key for combating the scourge of fentanyl.

The caucus is made of ten inaugural members, split evenly across the left-right divide.

Recent weeks have seen the US-Mexico relationship deeply challenged, especially after it was discovered that two CIA agents had been operating without the permission of Mexican leadership in anti-cartel and anti-drug trafficking operations.

The two countries are in the midst of fraught trade talks, as they attempt to renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).