Sheinbaum issues stern warning to US after scandal over CIA revelations

Mexico City, Mexico - President Claudia Sheinbaum demanded that the US respect Mexico's laws amid an ongoing scandal caused by CIA involvement in law enforcement operations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum demanded that the US respect Mexico's laws and stop getting involved in local law enforcement. © AFP/Marco Gonzalez

Sheinbaum on Tuesday said that her government is demanding more respect from Washington, and has made it clear that US citizens should never be participating in an operation without Mexico's permission.

"No, not right now," Sheinbaum told reporters when asked about whether she'll expel CIA agents from Mexico. "What we're saying to the United States is that Mexico must be respected."

"In this case, there were US citizens in an operation that corresponds solely to Mexican authorities," she stressed.

The Mexican leader's comments came in reference to an incident earlier in April which saw two US citizens staff die in a car crash while returning from a raid on a suspected cartel drug lab.

Reporting revealed that the two victims were actually undercover CIA agents operating without the knowledge of Mexico's government.

Sheinbaum hit back in response, expressing anger and demanding that the US never deploy military assets and law enforcement into Mexican territory without permission.

Her latest comments also came the same day that Mexican officials revealed that four foreign nationals in total were present during the counter-drug operation.

"So we tell them this is outside the law and they respond, 'We're going to adhere to the agreements we have, and the framework of the law and the constitution,'" Sheinbaum said, referencing a diplomatic note sent by the US embassy in Mexico.