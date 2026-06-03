Sheinbaum warns US ambassador not to interfere in Mexico's politics

Mexico City, Mexico – Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson to stay out of the country's domestic politics after comments he made on X.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told the US' ambassador to Mexico to stay out of the country's domestic politics. © IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

On Sunday, Sheinbaum responded to the US' indictment of 10 Mexican citizens, including a sitting governor, mayor, and senator, by slamming the American far-right and their attempts to influence Mexico's politics.

"An event of this magnitude is unprecedented in the history of our bilateral relationship," she said. "Are we, perhaps, witnessing how sectors of the American far-right are using our country to position themselves?"

In response, Johnson leapt onto X to express his dismay, not-so-subtly criticizing Sheinbaum and accusing Mexico City of turning the issue of organized crime into a political dispute.

"The fight against cartels should unite us, not divide us," Johnson wrote. "People on both sides of our border want to live safely and in peace. They deserve freedom from the intimidation, corruption, and fear that the cartels inflict."

"Every moment spent turning this shared security challenge into a political dispute is a missed opportunity to strengthen our partnership and protect the people we serve."

When asked about Johnson's comments during a news conference on Tuesday, Sheinbaum pointed out that foreign ambassadors should be focused on inter-country coordination and not matters of domestic politics.

"It's important that the ambassador stays in bilateral issues and that he respects the internal issues in our country," Sheinbaum told reporters during her daily press conference. "Mexico's issues are for the Mexican people."