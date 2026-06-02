Sheinbaum calls out anti-Mexican "offensive" as she unleashes on US far-right

Mexico City, Mexico - President Claudia Sheinbaum claimed far-right groups are trying to sabotage the US- Mexico relationship and vowed to defend her country's sovereignty against an anti-Mexican "offensive."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned that far-right groups are trying to sabotage the US-Mexico relationship. © AFP/Yuri Cortez

"An office of the US Department of Justice has urgently requested the arrest of ten Mexican citizens, including a governor, a mayor, and a sitting senator… without publicly presenting evidence to support that request," Sheinbaum declared in an angry speech on Sunday.

"An event of this magnitude is unprecedented in the history of our bilateral relationship," she said. "Is this truly a genuine, legitimate interest in helping Mexico? Is it truly a legitimate interest in combating organized crime?"

"Or are we, perhaps, witnessing how sectors of the American far-right are using our country to position themselves ahead of their 2026 elections? Or do they, perhaps, intend to influence the 2027 election in our country?"

Sheinbaum further reaffirmed Mexico's sovereignty and pushed back against foreign influence.

"Who decides in Mexico, foreign agencies or the people?" she asked. "We are going to defend Mexico's sovereignty and independence."

The passionate speech comes after months of tension between Washington and Mexico City, driven by alleged US interference and the Trump administration's anger at Sheinbaum's government.

Things came to a head in April when two US embassy workers died in a car crash while returning from a drug bust. It was later reported that they had been secretly working for the CIA.

Responding to reporters' questions on Monday, Sheinbaum clarified that her remarks had not been aimed at Trump directly.