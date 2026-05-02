North Korea says US cybercrime accusations are "absurd slander"

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea dismissed on Sunday US accusations that it has engaged in cyber crimes to generate illicit revenues, calling the criticism "absurd slander."

This picture taken on March 23, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 24, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a policy speech at the First Session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly at the Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. © STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

Washington has accused Pyongyang of ramping up a cyber-warfare program responsible for the theft of billions of dollars in virtual assets in recent years, turning hacking into a key source of foreign currency in the face of biting sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programs.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, an unnamed foreign ministry spokesperson said the US government had been "trying to spread incorrect understanding" about North Korea, "talking about the non-existent 'cyber threat.'"

"This is nothing but an absurd slander to tarnish the image of our country by spreading false information in pursuit of political purposes," it said.

The US Justice Department in April sentenced two Americans for helping North Koreans obtain remote IT work with US companies and raising more millions of dollars in illicit revenue for its weapons programs.

More than 100 US companies were targeted, including a number of Fortune 500 firms and a defense contractor in the multi-year scheme, the Justice Department said.

The ruse "placed North Korean IT workers on the payrolls of unwitting US companies and in US computer systems, thereby potentially harming our national security," said John Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security.

Google analysts and other cybersecurity experts said in April that hackers linked to North Korea were suspected of an ambitious attack on an inconspicuous but widely used software package.

A United Nations panel estimated in 2024 that North Korean cyberattacks since 2017 had stolen more than $3 billion in cryptocurrency.