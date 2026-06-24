North Korea's Kim Jong Un reveals plans to equip navy with nuclear weapons and massive warships

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea will equip its navy with nuclear weapons and build larger warships, leader Kim Jong Un said according to state media Wednesday, as Pyongyang pushes ahead with a military expansion.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country's navy will now be equipped with nuclear weapons and massive warships. © KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

The hermetic nation is under multiple sets of sanctions over a nuclear program its leaders have vowed to pursue as an essential deterrent to the US and South Korea.

Kim made his remarks at the commissioning of the Choe Hyon – one of two 5,000-tonne (5,500 tons) class warships launched last year – in the port city of Nampho on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

"The program of equipping the Navy with nuclear weapons is following its planned course unerringly," Kim reportedly told the ceremony.

"This is a strategic course of crucial importance as it will make it possible to keep the nuclear force of our state ready for multifaceted and efficient operation," he said.

North Korea previously said the Choe Hyon is equipped with the "most powerful weapons," and Kim oversaw a cruise missile test from the vessel in April.

"Following the Choe Hyon, we will soon commission destroyer Kang Kon for operations. After that, we will launch 10,000-ton strategic warships one after another," Kim said, according to a KCNA report released in English.

He added the North aimed to "build every year two surface ships, whose class is higher than the Choe Hyon," including one 10,000-tonne (11,000 tons) cruiser.

A 10,000-tonne class naval ship, such as the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer of which the US Navy has dozens, or South Korea's Sejong the Great-class at full load – is typically about 492-557 feet long, roughly the size of 1.5 soccer fields, and weighs as much as several thousand cars.

The South Korean navy runs more than 10 ships over 5,000 tonnes compared to the North's two.