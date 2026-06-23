North Korea's Kim vows to accelerate military buildup

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to accelerate the country's military buildup at a party meeting, state media reported Tuesday, citing military modernization efforts by South Korea and the US in the region.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the second plenary meeting of the Ninth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang in a picture released on June 23, 2026. © KCNA via REUTERS

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of sanctions over its nuclear program, and the two Koreas remain technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un in his concluding speech reaffirmed the steadfast policy stand of our Party and state to beef up the national defense capabilities faster," the official Korean Central News Agency quoted him as saying in a dispatch.

The speech was delivered as Kim presided over a three-day party plenary meeting that wrapped up on Monday, during which senior officials reviewed policy initiatives, KCNA said.

It went on to quote Kim as saying "the US and the ROK are pushing forward with the ROK's possession of a nuclear submarine while getting evermore undisguised in their moves towards the reinforcement and modernization of armed forces in the region," referring to the South by the initials of its official name.

In the face of such developments, it was the "steadfast stand" of the North to accelerate efforts to "further expand and strengthen the powerful and absolutely reliable deterrent for self-defense," Kim said.

On the nuclear arsenal, KCNA said the plenary meeting "unanimously recognized" that its nuclear status was "the most correct and unique way to actively and confidently cope with the unpredictable international military and political situation."