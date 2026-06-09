Nuclear weapons spending hits record high amid new "arms race," experts warn

Worldwide spending on nuclear weapons soared to a record high last year as atomic-armed countries moved more warheads from storage onto delivery systems, experts said Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on April 27, 2026. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP The nine nuclear-armed states jointly spent nearly $119 billion on their arsenals last year, up 19% from 2024, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). "A new nuclear arms race is upon us," its report warned. ICAN, and a separate study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released on Monday, voiced alarm at the growing nuclear risk amid swelling geopolitical tensions. China Beijing condemns US' "discriminatory" designation of BYD, Alibaba, and Baidu as "Chinese military companies" The dramatic spending hike on nuclear weapons came as countries rushed to modernize their arsenals and deploy more of their stockpiles, the studies showed. Susi Snyder, ICAN's director of programs and co-author of the latest report, said the scale-up, coupled with fears that artificial intelligence could increase the risk of nuclear weapons use, was deeply alarming. "To be perfectly honest, I'm terrified," she told AFP.

US spends nearly $70 billion on nuclear weapons in 2025

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on April 30, 2025, shows the test-firing of a weapons system from the deck of North Korea's latest destroyer, the Choe Hyon, during two days of tests on April 28-29 off the coast of an undisclosed location in North Korea. © STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP SIPRI's report highlighted that the total estimated number of nuclear warheads had been declining for decades, falling to 12,187 at the start of this year, but warned the number of weapons available for potential use had risen, to 9,745. "Even though we have lower numbers of nuclear weapons, the level of nuclear dangers and nuclear risks are rising," SIPRI director Karim Haggag told AFP. He pointed to worrying signs, including the breakdown in strategic arms controls and competition between great powers with nuclear arms. Viral Video of the Day Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2026: Dad hilariously crashes out over spilled Starbucks SIPRI predicted that overall nuclear arms stockpiles were likely to begin growing again in coming years "as the pace of dismantlement is slowing, while the deployment of new nuclear weapons is accelerating." The US and Russia together hold around 83% of the world's nuclear arms stockpile, with more than 5,000 warheads each. China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country, SIPRI said, estimating that it counts around 620 warheads. "Intensifying geopolitical competition means a very strong incentive on the part of China to increase its reliance on nuclear weapons," Haggag said. ICAN's report indicated that all nuclear-armed states, which also include Britain, France, India, Israel, North Korea, and Pakistan, were increasing investments in their arsenals. The nine countries jointly spent nearly $17 billion more last year than in 2024 on weapons of mass destruction. Washington spent more than all the other countries combined, dishing out $69.2 billion on nuclear weapons in 2025 – an increase of $12.4 billion from a year earlier, ICAN said. The US was followed by China, which was estimated to have spent $13.5 billion last year, then Britain at $12.6 billion, and Russia at $9.5 billion, it said. Over the past five years, it determined that the nine countries had spent over $470 billion on their arsenals.

Nuclear spending goes up as humanitarian funding is cut

This grab from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry press service on October 22, 2025, shows the launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field in northern Russia during drills of the country's nuclear forces. © HANDOUT / RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP Those investments are expected to grow going forward. Examining longer term projections, ICAN highlighted figures from Britain, France, and the US showing plans to spend billions to develop and maintain nuclear weapons systems well into the next century. Other countries too were introducing new weapons systems with long lifespans, it said. The report pointed out that planned new US Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missiles were expected to remain operational past 2100, while swelling US plutonium pit production indicated that the country's warheads would last through 2120. That will mean significant investment, with US nuclear arms spending over just the decade between 2025 and 2034 projected at close to $1 trillion. Researchers said the huge sums were particularly jarring at a time when the global humanitarian system was reeling from dramatic funding cuts. Just a single day of nuclear weapons spending last year could have provided food security to more than two million people, they said.