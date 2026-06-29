Putin says Russia is expecting US negotiators once Washington less busy with Iran

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he was expecting a team of US negotiators to come to Moscow, once Washington had reached an agreement with Iran over the Middle East conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was expecting US negotiators to arrive in Moscow amid efforts to end the Ukraine war, once Washington has reached an agreement with Iran. © GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP

"We expect that after all the events are over, after the active phase on the Iranian track has passed, we will see the arrival of those representatives of the US administration with whom we have already met in Moscow repeatedly," Putin said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, cited by Russian news agencies, which Zarubin also published on the Telegram platform.

"We are ready to continue negotiations and ready to continue negotiations and discuss all the details," he added.

Putin was responding to a question on the state of Russian-US relations after the G7 summit in France, when President Donald Trump said Russia should "make a deal with Ukraine."

On Wednesday, Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was doing well in the war against Russia, having previously said he lacked the "cards" to win.

Putin also acknowledged Russia was suffering from "a certain shortage" of fuel in an interview published by the Kremlin Sunday, after repeated Ukrainian strikes.

"As for strikes against critical infrastructure in general, and energy infrastructure in particular, of course these attacks on our infrastructure facilities create problems, that's obvious," said Putin.

"Right now we're observing a certain shortage, but it's not critical."